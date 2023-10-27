Oceano CSD manager resigns amid contentious meeting

Only minutes into an Oct. 25 Oceano Community Services District meeting, General Manager Will Clemens announced plans to retire because a change in the makeup of the board has made his job untenable. Clemens is the second person to quit working for the district this month because of issues with the board.

For more than three hours, directors and attendees yelled, cursed and demeaned each other. Several attendees said they were concerned for their safety during the contentious Oct. 25 meeting. Their primary complaints are related to a lack of attention Clemens allegedly paid to Suneson and Varni, and allegations he did not properly handle allegations of embezzlement against a previous employee.

The district board then ordered a special audit into the allegation of embezzlement, along with direction to provide the findings to prosecutors. Former Oceano CSD Director Karen White — who served on the board for more than 10 years, including when the embezzlement occurred — said the board handled the allegation of embezzlement correctly. headtopics.com

