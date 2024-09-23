OceanGate Co-Founder To Testify In Submersible Implosion Investigation

Businessman Guillermo Sohnlein founded Titan owner OceanGate with Stockton Rush, who was among the five people who died when the submersible imploded in June 2023.is scheduled to testify before the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday as part of its investigation of the maritime disaster.

Other witnesses expected to testify Monday include former OceanGate engineering director Phil Brooks and Roy Thomas of the American Bureau of Shipping. The hearing is expected to run through Friday and include more witnesses. OceanGate, based in Washington state, suspended its operations after the implosion. The company has no full-time employees currently, but has been represented by an attorney during the hearing.

One of the last messages from Titan’s crew to Polar Prince before the submersible imploded stated, “all good here,” according to a visual re-creation presented earlier in the hearing.

Oceangate Titan Submersible Implosion Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former OceanGate employees to testify on Titan submersible implosionFormer employees of the company that owned an experimental submersible that imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic are scheduled to testify before a Coast Guard investigatory board at an upcoming hearing.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Former OceanGate Employees To Testify In Titan Submersible Implosion HearingA two-week hearing in Charleston County, South Carolina, will feature testimony from former employees of OceanGate, the company that owned the Titan submersible. The aim is to uncover facts surrounding the June 2023 implosion that killed all five people on board and develop recommendations to prevent future tragedies.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Another Witness To Testify In OceanGate Submersible Implosion InvestigationA former mission specialist for OceanGate, Fred Hagen, is scheduled to testify before a U.S. Coast Guard investigatory panel on Friday about the company's operations before the doomed Titan submersible implosion last year.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Co-founder of Titan to testify before Coast Guard about submersible that implodedThe co-founder of the company that owned the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic is scheduled to testify before the U.S. Coast Guard as part of its investigation of the maritime disaster.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Co-founder of Titan to testify before Coast Guard about submersible that implodedThe co-founder of the company that owned the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic is scheduled to testify before the U.S. Coast Guard as part of its investigation of the maritime disaster.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Co-founder of Titan to testify before Coast Guard about submersible that implodedThe co-founder of the company that owned the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic is scheduled to testify before the U.S. Coast Guard as part of its investigation of the maritime disaster.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »