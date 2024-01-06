Obama Raises Questions About Biden's Reelection Campaign Structure

Former president Barack Obama has raised questions about the structure of President Biden’s reelection campaign, discussing the matter directly with Biden and telling the president’s aides and allies the campaign needs to be empowered to make decisions without clearing them with the White House. Obama has suggested that the campaign needs more top-level decision-makers or it must empower the people already in place.

He mentioned David Plouffe as the type of senior strategist needed at the Biden campaign. The conversation between Obama and Biden took place during a private lunch at the White House





