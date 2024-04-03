Obama praises Biden's empathy for the wealthy at fundraiser

At President Joe Biden’s recent celebrity-studded fundraiser in New York, former President Barack Obama spoke glowingly about Lunch Pail Joe’s deep empathy for the Little Guy. Obama rhetorically asked the room, 'At the end of the day, who do you think is actually going to look out for you? Who do you think is going to fight on your behalf? … This guy does. Yeah.' Obama’s right.

Biden does care about the people in that hall – the billionaires and liberal elites, Hollywood stars and private equity mega-donors; those are the folks who paid as much as $500,000 to attend the glitzy event at Radio City. That’s who Biden caters to: the climate zealots feeding on the ginormous trillion-dollar Inflation Reduction Act, the industrialists eager to siphon off their 'fair share' of the billions being thrown at chipmakers – the most profitable companies on earth – to encourage investment in the U.

