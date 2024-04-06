Oba Femi retains NXT North American Championship in a Triple Threat Match

After a thrilling Tag Team Championships match-up to kick off WWE NXT Stand & Deliver , it was time for a physical battle over the NXT North American Championship . Oba Femi has been insanely impressive in his North American Title reign thus far, and the superstar adds another impressive performance to his growing resume with Stand & Deliver , where he faced Dijak and Josh Briggs in a Triple Threat Match .
Despite the odds and the fact that Briggs and Dijak teamed up on the Champ throughout the match, Femi still came back with a vengeance, and the match would end with Femi taking victory from Dijak's grasp by slamming Dijak onto Briggs and getting the pin. Femi is still your NXT North American Champion. Dijak and Briggs teamed up a bit on Femi, but Femi still managed to knock both superstars down. Femi kept them on their heels but Briggs and Dijak turned things around with twin super kicks and a host of shoulder charge
WWE NXT Oba Femi North American Championship Triple Threat Match Dijak Josh Briggs Stand & Deliver
