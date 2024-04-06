Oba Femi retains NXT North American Championship in a Triple Threat Match

After a thrilling Tag Team Championships match-up to kick off WWE NXT Stand & Deliver , it was time for a physical battle over the NXT North American Championship . Oba Femi has been insanely impressive in his North American Title reign thus far, and the superstar adds another impressive performance to his growing resume with Stand & Deliver , where he faced Dijak and Josh Briggs in a Triple Threat Match .

Despite the odds and the fact that Briggs and Dijak teamed up on the Champ throughout the match, Femi still came back with a vengeance, and the match would end with Femi taking victory from Dijak's grasp by slamming Dijak onto Briggs and getting the pin. Femi is still your NXT North American Champion. Dijak and Briggs teamed up a bit on Femi, but Femi still managed to knock both superstars down. Femi kept them on their heels but Briggs and Dijak turned things around with twin super kicks and a host of shoulder charge

WWE NXT Oba Femi North American Championship Triple Threat Match Dijak Josh Briggs Stand & Deliver

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Duckbill dinosaur discovery in Morocco: Expert unpacks the mystery of how they got thereWhy are fossils of duckbill dinosaurs, a North American family, found in North Africa?

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North’s eastern watersSouth Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North's eastern watersSouth Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North's eastern watersSouth Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North's eastern watersSouth Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the North conducted the missile launch Monday morning but gave no further details, such as how far the weapon flew. The launch happened days after the U.S.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast.South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »