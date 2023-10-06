OAS to mediate Guatemala conflict that threatens transfer of power

In a post on social media, OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro said he accepted the invitation from Guatemala's government, posting a letter from the foreign ministry dated Friday that described the invitation as a means to achieve "consensus among different sectors" of the country.

Arevalo was elected in a landslide in August, but since then Attorney General Consuelo Porras has intensified efforts to disqualify Arevalo's anti-graft Movimiento Semilla party and ordered raids on the electoral authority's offices, seizing ballots.

Porras' office alleges the party's registration was tainted by illegalities six years ago, but her investigation was only launched after Arevalo's unexpectedly strong second-place finish in June's first-round vote. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

'It's so disheartening': Denver metro organization works to help bused migrants reach family and friendsRob Harris is so excited to be returning to his home state and telling stories with the Denver7 team! Having grown up in Fort Collins, he loves the people, places, and adventures that Colorado has to

Guatemala: Corte Constitucionalidad dice que fiscalía y juez sí pueden suspender partido de ArévaloLa Corte de Constitucionalidad de Guatemala respaldó el jueves la actuación de la fiscalía y del juez penal que ordenó la suspensión del partido político del presidente electo, Bernardo Arévalo, al resolver el último recurso pendiente contra la arremetida de la justicia al movimiento Semilla y el proceso electoral.

Chicanos Por La Causa CEO David Adame resigns from organizationAlicia Nuñez, the organization's chief financial officer, is serving as interim president and CEO. A search for a new CEO will be underway in a few days, Herrera said.

Guatemala's highest court says prosecutors can suspend president-elect's partyGuatemala's highest court has ruled that prosecutors can suspend President-elect Bernardo Arévalo's political party, though legal experts had questioned the move

Guatemala's highest court says prosecutors can suspend president-elect's partyGuatemala's highest court has ruled that prosecutors can suspend President-elect Bernardo Arévalo's political party, though legal experts had questioned the move. The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that, even the case involves criminal accusations, prosecutors can impose measures that have electoral effects. Without his Seed Movement party, Arévalo may be hamstrung after he takes office Jan. 14. Arévalo and electoral authorities had argued that allegations of vote or registration fraud are penal issues, and that prosecutors are intruding into electoral issues. Arévalo says politically motivated prosecutors are carrying out a “coup” and are trying to overturn his victory in August elections.

Outcome of Trump\u2019s Fraud Trial Could Jeopardize Future of the Trump OrganizationNew York AG Letitia James is asking for a permanent ban on Trump family members running a business in the state.