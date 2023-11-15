Oakwell Beer Spa to Open Second Location in Highlands Ranch

Husband-and-wife team Damien Zouaoui and Jessica French are opening a second location of Oakwell Beer Spa in Highlands Ranch in fall 2024. The new location will have an increased capacity for the taproom and a patio. The original Beer Spa, located in Five Points, offers a rotating tap list of local brews and uses the featured brewery's ingredients in their soaking bomb.

