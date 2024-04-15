Oakland Resident Charged with Sexual Abuse of 13-Year-Old Girl Met on Social Media

OAKLAND — An Oakland resident has been charged with six felony counts of sexual abuse involving a 13-year-old girl he allegedly met on social media and brought to his home through a rideshare application , court records show.

Oakland police say Vollintine met a 13-year-old girl through the video social media app TikTok, and invited her to his Oakland home on 26th Street to watch Netflix. He allegedly called an Uber driver to pick up the girl, who lives in another part of the Bay Area. The girl later confided in a trusted adult, who informed her family and called police, authorities said. Vollintine was arrested at his home two days after the alleged Feb. 26 sexual abuse, and was charged in March. He has not yet entered a plea, according to court records.

Oakland Resident Charged Sexual Abuse 13-Year-Old Girl Social Media Rideshare Application

