Oakland offers Athletics ownership a five-year lease extension with opt-out clause

The city of Oakland will present Athletics ownership with an offer to extend the team's lease that includes a five-year contract with an opt-out after three years, as well as a requirement the team pays a $97 million "extension fee.

" The team and the city will meet Tuesday to discuss the offer.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oakland set to offer $97 million Coliseum lease extension to A’s: reportMichael is a digital sports strategist for Bay Area News Group. The Denver-area native went to Arizona State's Cronkite School of Journalism and worked several years in Phoenix before coming to Northern California, mostly for the fish tacos.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Oakland Coliseum to Host Home Games for Oakland Roots and Oakland SoulThe Oakland Coliseum Authority has unanimously approved hosting the home games of the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul soccer clubs at the Coliseum in 2025. The Roots and Soul are currently playing at Pioneer Stadium in Hayward.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Oakland to present Athletics ownership with lease extensionOakland will present Athletics owners with an offer to extend the team's lease that includes a five-year contract with an opt-out after three, as well as a requirement the A's pay a $97 million 'extension fee,' ESPN and KGO in San Francisco have learned.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Oakland Athletics fans boycott home opener outside stadium in protest of Las Vegas moveMany fans at the Oakland Coliseum were still hanging out in the parking lot when Alex Wood delivered the first pitch of the season for the Athletics against the Cleveland Guardians. And they had no intention of going into the stadium.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Guardians 8, Athletics 0: Sparse crowd ushers in Oakland’s 57th (perhaps final) seasonThe Oakland A’s lost possibly their final season opener at the Coliseum on Thursday night as 13,522 saw the Cleveland Guardians win 8-0 in manager Stephen Vogt’s debut.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Oakland Athletics fans boycott home opener in protest of Las Vegas moveMany fans at the Oakland Coliseum were still hanging out in the parking lot when Alex Wood delivered the first pitch of the season for the Athletics against the Cleveland Guardians

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »