Oakland Niece Reunited With Uncle Abducted From Park in 1951

An Oakland niece is celebrating after decades of perseverance helped her family reunite with her uncle, who was abducted from a West Oakland park in 1951.Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old when he was playing at Jefferson Square Park at Seventh Street and what is now Martin Luther King Jr. Way, with his older brother Roger on Feb. 21, 1951. A woman lured Albino from the park, promising the boy in Spanish that she would buy him candy.

After they found Albino, they compared his DNA to Alequin's mother and her uncle Roger, and confirmed it was Luis, the family told KTVU.Alequin was convinced she had a lead and took that information to OPD, who then took it to the FBI.Oakland police acknowledged that Alequin’s efforts "played an integral role in finding her uncle" and that "the outcome of this story is what we strive for.

