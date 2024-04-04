Oakland International Airport proposes name change to include San Francisco Bay

The Oakland International Airport is proposing to change its name to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, sparking a debate among travel leaders. The new name would rival the length of the current longest airport name in Dubai.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oakland International Airport's Name Change Proposal Draws Criticism from San Francisco AirportSan Francisco International Airport expresses concern over the proposed renaming of Oakland International Airport, citing potential confusion and customer disservice.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

San Francisco Mayor Criticizes Proposal to Rename Oakland International AirportSan Francisco Mayor London Breed joins other officials in opposing the plan to rename Oakland International Airport. She argues that the decision is disrespectful to the people of Oakland.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

Oakland International Airport defends proposal to add 'San Francisco Bay' to its nameAs Oakland International Airport faces criticism over a proposal to add 'San Francisco Bay' to its name, airport officials are defending the plan, saying that local leaders are in support.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

SFO: 'Serious concerns' over Oakland International Airport renaming to add 'San Francisco Bay'A proposal to modify the official name of Oakland's airport to include the term 'San Francisco Bay' is being met with pushback from the airport across the bay.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Oakland International Airport may add 'San Francisco Bay' to name as it seeks more flightsOfficials at Oakland International Airport said they are considering a name change as it seeks to boost the number of passengers flying to and from the East Bay.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

This Bay Area airport wants to change its name. The San Francisco airport hates the ideaOakland International Airport will consider on April 11 changing its name to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport. San Francisco airport officials strongly encouraged the Oakland airport not to go through with the change.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »