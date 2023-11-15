Oakland Coliseum Faces Uncertain Future as Athletics Prepare to Leave

The Oakland Coliseum, soon to be deserted by the Oakland Athletics, sits within an underdeveloped and overly industrial corridor within the city. Kevin Jenkins, the councilman who represents the area, would like to tell you a little about his district. “We lack a major grocery store,” he said. People need places to dine, places to shop, and places to gather. “They need,” Jenkins said, “somewhere they can go for entertainment and have great memories for their families here in their hometown.

” What they do not need turns out to be exactly what they have: a 120-acre site, vacated by the last of three major sports teams to play there, ripe for development — and controlled by the guy who is moving the A’s to Las Vegas. John Fisher, who owns the A’s, also owns a 50% stake in the Coliseum property. The city owns the other half. “We need to develop that site,” Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao told me. “I hope he doesn’t hold it hostage.” When the A’s insisted they were “rooted in Oakland,” they proposed a pretty cool plan to develop the Coliseum propert

