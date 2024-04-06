Oakland Ballers Baseball Team Prepares for First Game at Raimondi Park

Ruben Rios and his son, Armani, 11, warm up before batting practice at Raimondi Park , where the Oakland Ballers baseball team might play in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Rios who lives in West Oakland , supports the idea, “It’s great for the community, great place for the Ballers”, he said. Rios coaches his son almost everyday after school, he added, and he “hopes to see his son play for the A’s when he grows up, even if the A’s moved to Last Vegas .

” (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group)When Bryan Carmel closes his eyes, he can hear the sound of the drums beating, smell hot dogs on the grill and start to envision what the Oakland Ballers are going to look like when they play their first game at Raimondi Park on June 4.A block party at a baseball game, 48 nights each summer., the fun-loving, carnival-like group of ballplayers that travels the country like the Harlem Globetrotters. Those guys are performers first, ballplayers secon

Oakland Ballers Baseball Raimondi Park Community West Oakland A's Last Vegas Bryan Carmel Ballplayers Performers Harlem Globetrotters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oakland Coliseum to Host Home Games for Oakland Roots and Oakland SoulThe Oakland Coliseum Authority has unanimously approved hosting the home games of the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul soccer clubs at the Coliseum in 2025. The Roots and Soul are currently playing at Pioneer Stadium in Hayward.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

CIF NorCal basketball roundup: Granada boys beat St. Ignatius at buzzerOakland Tech, Oakland boys, Carondelet, Notre Dame-San Jose girls advance to NorCal semifinals on Saturday.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Oakland high school basketball teams state champions againOakland Tech and Oakland High basketball teams both have state champions again this year.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Bay Bridge series: Oakland A’s flop against SF Giants in return to OaklandBay Bridge Series: Oakland A’s held hitless for the first five innings in team’s first game at the Coliseum

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Oakland A's Close to Severing Ties with Oakland, Expected to Relocate to West SacramentoThe Oakland A's are reportedly close to severing ties with Oakland after 56 years and making a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento their interim home before the expected move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Oakland Athletics to play final season in Oakland before moving temporarily to West SacramentoThe Oakland Athletics have announced that they will play their final season in Oakland before moving temporarily to a minor league park in West Sacramento for the next three seasons. The team confirmed their move to Sutter Health Park for the 2025-27 seasons ahead of their anticipated move to Las Vegas in 2028.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »