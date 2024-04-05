Oakland Athletics to Temporarily Relocate Before Moving to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics no longer have to wonder where they'll play the next few seasons. That won't make the long goodbye any easier. The A's reacted to the announcement that this will be their last year in Oakland with a mixture of sadness and relief. 'At least as a player, you know where you're headed,' outfielder Seth Brown said Friday before a game against the Tigers in Detroit.

'There's obviously a lot of moving parts, a lot of stuff we're not privy to, so it's just been kind of a waiting game on our end. Where are we going to go? Where are we going to be? So I think just having that knowledge -- at least we know where we're going to be playing next year.' Vivek Ranadivé, who owns the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, and Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher announced Thursday that the A's will temporarily relocate to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park for at least three seasons. The A's are moving to Las Vegas after a new ballpark is constructe

