Oakland Athletics to Temporarily Move to Sacramento

The owners of both the Oakland Athletics and the Sacramento Kings came together on Thursday morning in West Sacramento for a major announcement. The A’s are moving to California's capitol. At least temporarily. "A momentous day for our 123-year-old franchise," John Fisher, owner of Major League Baseball's A's said. The team is now going to a minor league stadium. The A’s are moving to Sutter Health Park , current home of the Sacramento River Cats , with its majority owner, the Sacramento Kings .

"You’re going to see Aaron Judge hitting home runs out there," Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said. "What an incredible day. This is epic. This is historic." The deal secures a home base for the Athletics for three seasons from 2025 to 2027. There’s also an option for a fourth season in 2028. "We’re excited to be here for the next three years playing this beautiful ballpark," Fisher said

