Oakland Athletics to Relocate to Las Vegas, Becoming Second MLB Team to Move Cities in Over 50 Years

One of Rob Manfred’s first trips after his election as baseball commissioner nine years ago was to Oakland to consult with Athletics owner John Fisher on attempts to keep the team in the Bay Area. Unable together to make that work, the A’s will instead move to Las Vegas and become only the second Major League Baseball team in more than a half-century to shift cities. All 30 MLB team owners gave their approval Thursday to Fisher’s relocation plan, which was endorsed by Manfred.

“There was an effort over more than a decade to find a stadium solution in Oakland. It was John Fisher’s preference. It was my preference,” Manfred said at a news conferenc

