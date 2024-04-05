Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda Expresses Concerns About Temporary Home in Sacramento

Major League Baseball is coming to Sacramento as the Oakland Athletics will be playing at West Sacramento 's Sutter Health Park for the next three seasons. Ryan Noda , the A's first baseman, has concerns about the temporary home meeting major-league standards and wants assurances that upgrades will be made.

