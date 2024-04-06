Oakland Athletics President Receives Calls Amidst Move Announcement

Oakland Athletics president Dave Kaval continues to receive phone calls as the team announces their move to Sacramento . Kaval recently received a proposal to extend the A's lease in Oakland and attended a meeting with a development group interested in buying the team's share of the Coliseum complex.

Oakland Athletics to play final season in Oakland before moving temporarily to West SacramentoThe Oakland Athletics have announced that they will play their final season in Oakland before moving temporarily to a minor league park in West Sacramento for the next three seasons. The team confirmed their move to Sutter Health Park for the 2025-27 seasons ahead of their anticipated move to Las Vegas in 2028.

Oakland Coliseum to Host Home Games for Oakland Roots and Oakland SoulThe Oakland Coliseum Authority has unanimously approved hosting the home games of the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul soccer clubs at the Coliseum in 2025. The Roots and Soul are currently playing at Pioneer Stadium in Hayward.

Fisher, Kaval address stadium progress as Oakland A’s visit Las Vegas for Big League WeekendThe Oakland A’s ownership group, led by John Fisher, is using the team’s weekend spring training visit to Las Vegas as an opportunity to boast about the progress of getting a stadium co…

Dave Kaval outlines Oakland A’s rent-free deal to play in SacramentoThe team, set to move to Sacramento, plans to build additional seating and upgrade facilities at Sutter Health Park, home of the minor-league River Cats.

Right-hander Austin Adams acquired by Oakland Athletics from New York MetsRight-hander Austin Adams was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the New York Mets for cash. The 32-year-old agreed in November to a one-year contract for $800,000 while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors and the chance to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $100,000 each for 15, 25, 35, 45 and 55.

Oakland Athletics to play final game at ColiseumThe Oakland Athletics will play their last game at the Coliseum on September 26, leaving the possibility of an Oakland return open. The situation will be a muse for writers and talking heads to project their politics and beliefs. The A’s exit provides a moment of reset for the Bay Area.

