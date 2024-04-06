Oakland Athletics defeat Detroit Tigers 4-0

Brent Rooker hit a home run , Paul Blackburn pitched six brilliant innings, and the Oakland Athletics secured just their second win of the season by defeating the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Saturday. Zack Gelof drew a walk and scored three times for Oakland (2-7), who ended a four-game losing streak. Detroit only managed to get two runners on base in the first seven innings. The Tigers started the season with a 6-2 record, but their lineup has been inconsistent so far.

Blackburn (1-0) continues his strong start to the season. The right-hander allowed just three hits, struck out four, and had no walks. With a repertoire of five pitches, Blackburn has given up six hits, two runs, and four walks in 13 scoreless innings so far this season. Kenta Maeda of Detroit (0-1) allowed three runs and two hits, with four walks in 5 1/3 innings. For the Tigers, Colombian Gio Urshela went 0-for-4

