Oakland Athletics Approved to Move to Sacramento for Three Seasons

The Oakland Athletics have been approved to move to Las Vegas by Major League Baseball team owners. However, the announcement that they will be moving to Sacramento for at least three seasons starting in 2025 doesn't come as a surprise.

The A's have not been a successful or well-run organization for a long time, and they have shown contempt for their fanbase and the community.

