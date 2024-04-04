Oakland A's to Play at Minor League Ballpark Before Move to Las Vegas

The A's appear close to severing ties with Oakland and making a minor league ballpark their interim home before the expected move to Las Vegas . The Athletics will spend the next three seasons playing at a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento before their planned move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

The team announced Thursday that it would play at Sutter Health Park -- the home of the Sacramento River Cats, the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate -- sharing the venue with the minor league team for the 2025 to 2027 seasons. The agreement includes an option year to play in Sacramento in 2028, should their new stadium in Las Vegas not be ready by then. ABC7's Casey Pratt reports Athletics owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval called the Oakland Mayor and Chief of Staff Thursday morning. "Oakland offered a deal that was fair to the A's and was fiscally responsible for our city," Mayor Sheng Thao said in a statement

Oakland A's Minor League Ballpark Las Vegas Move Sacramento Sutter Health Park

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oakland Athletics to play in West Sacramento before move to Las VegasThe Oakland Athletics will spend the next three seasons playing at a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento before their planned move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Oakland Coliseum to Host Home Games for Oakland Roots and Oakland SoulThe Oakland Coliseum Authority has unanimously approved hosting the home games of the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul soccer clubs at the Coliseum in 2025. The Roots and Soul are currently playing at Pioneer Stadium in Hayward.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Oakland A’s release renderings for Las Vegas ballpark shaped like a ‘spherical armadillo’The 33,000-seat park will be enclosed by a roof but will feature “the world’s largest cable-net glass window” to allow for natural light and views of the strip.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Fisher, Kaval address stadium progress as Oakland A’s visit Las Vegas for Big League WeekendThe Oakland A’s ownership group, led by John Fisher, is using the team’s weekend spring training visit to Las Vegas as an opportunity to boast about the progress of getting a stadium co…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Oakland Athletics fans boycott home opener outside stadium in protest of Las Vegas moveMany fans at the Oakland Coliseum were still hanging out in the parking lot when Alex Wood delivered the first pitch of the season for the Athletics against the Cleveland Guardians. And they had no intention of going into the stadium.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Oakland Athletics fans boycott home opener in protest of Las Vegas moveMany fans at the Oakland Coliseum were still hanging out in the parking lot when Alex Wood delivered the first pitch of the season for the Athletics against the Cleveland Guardians

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »