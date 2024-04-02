Oakland A's to Discuss Lease Extension with City Officials

The Oakland A's will meet with City of Oakland officials to discuss a potential lease extension. The team has been offered a five-year, $97-million extension that would keep them in Oakland for at least three years. However, they have the option to opt out after 2028 when their new ballpark in Las Vegas is expected to be ready. The proposed rent increase is significant, with the team going from paying $1.5 million to $19.4 million per year.

If they choose to opt out, they will still have to pay the full amount, bringing the average rent to $32.3 million per year

