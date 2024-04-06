Oakland A's Beat Detroit Tigers 4-0 for Second Win of the Season

Brent Rooker homered, Paul Blackburn pitched six sparkling innings and the Oakland A’s earned their second win of the season, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Saturday. Detroit only got two runners to second base in the first seven innings. The Tigers are off to a 6-2 start, but their lineup has been shaky so far. “We weren’t able to get continuous pressure on them today,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Clearly, that wasn’t a good offensive performance.

” Blackburn (1-0) continued his strong start to the season. The right-hander allowed three hits, struck out four and walked none. “Anytime you can put zeros on the board and walk away, you know it is a good outing,” he said

