Oak Forest man charged after shooting gun and barricade situation that led to shelter in place order

Oak Forest police say 30-year-old Jason Lindsey fired his gun at 5:10 p.m. in a nearby parking lot, then fled and barricaded himself in his apartment in the 15300 block of Knox Avenue. Police chief Jason Reid said Lindsey exited his apartment and surrendered before the response team used any its tactics.“It was just our officers on the street,” Reid said. “It was not a substantial amount of time.

I would say somewhere in the area of 30 minutes he was in the unit before he came out.”

No injuries were reported. Lindsey was scheduled to have a detention hearing Thursday, at the Bridgeview Courthouse.

Police, aware he was armed, set up a perimeter, called in the South Suburban Emergency Response Team and urged area residents to shelter in place.

Oak Forest Police Department asks people with any information related to this case to contact detective David Lowisz at 708-687-1376.