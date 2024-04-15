O.J. Simpson's Family Rejects Brain Study Request

The body of O.J. Simpson is expected to be cremated in Las Vegas Tuesday, with his family giving a “hard no” to requests from scientists who want to study his brain to see if the former football great and accused double-murderer suffered from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy — as he himself suspected.
“If it turned out he did have CTE, that would give us some medical explanation for the violent behavior that was attributed to him after his football career,” Buffalo businessman Michael R. Militello, described as one Simpson’s closest friends,in an interview after Simpson’s death last Wednesday. “That is, violent behavior that made absolutely no sense to those of us who knew and loved O.J. as a gentle, kind, fun-loving person.
“I may consult with the children on it, but I haven’t heard anything about it, so it’s just not going to happen,” LaVergne said. “O.J. wants all of his body cremated.” “Do I know if O.J. suffered from CTE? No, I don’t,” Militello told the Buffalo News. “I think it’s possible.” Militello had long championed Simpson’s innocence in the killings of his ex-wife and Goldman, but the CTE possibility is one of the reasons he expressed doubts to the Buffalo News.that it had diagnosed CTE in 345 former NFL players, out of 376 players its scientists had been asked to examine.
O.J. Simpson Brain Study Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy CTE NFL
