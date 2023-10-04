NZD/USD retraces intraday gains near 0.5930 ahead of US jobs data

NZD/USD could further lose ground as US Dollar initiates recovery. Improved US Treasury yields could underpin the Greenback. RBNZ emphasized the need for interest rates to stay higher for an extended duration. NZD/USD recoveredfrom the four-week low on Wednesday, extending gains on the second successive day. However, the Kiwi pair trims intraday gains, yet, trades higher around 0.

NZD/USD could further lose ground as US Dollar initiates recovery. Improved US Treasury yields could underpin the Greenback. RBNZ emphasized the need for interest rates to stay higher for an extended duration. NZD/USD recoveredfrom the four-week low on Wednesday, extending gains on the second successive day. However, the Kiwi pair trims intraday gains, yet, trades higher around 0.5930 during the European session on Thursday. The uplift in the pair could be attributed to the recent correction in the US Dollar (USD). US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to snap the previous session’s losses, trading around 106.80 at the time of writing. Improved US bond yields might have limited the potential of the NZD/USD pair. The 10-year US Treasury yield recovers from its intraday losses and retraces the losses registered in the previous session, standing at 4.75% by the press time. Additionally, the market seems to be biased toward the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish tone regarding interest rate trajectory, which could lend support to the Greenback. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) opted to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 5.5% during its October meeting on Wednesday, aligning with market expectations. The committee emphasized the potential necessity for interest rates to stay at a restrictive level for an extended duration, as indicated in the RBNZ statement. On Thursday, ANZ reported that New Zealand's Commodity Price for September registered a 1.3% increase, contrasting with the 2.9% decline in the previous period. Additionally, on Tuesday, the NZIER Business Confidence for the third quarter dropped 52%, compared to the previous reading of 63% decline. Market participants will likely watch the upcoming Jobless Claims on Thursday and Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday, seeking further clues on labor market conditions. Favorable figures in these reports could stimulate additional gains for the USD. NZD/USD: additional important levels Overview Today last price 0.5929 Today Daily Change 0.0015 Today Daily Change % 0.25 Today daily open 0.5914 Trends Daily SMA20 0.5927 Daily SMA50 0.5971 Daily SMA100 0.607 Daily SMA200 0.6173 Levels Previous Daily High 0.5926 Previous Daily Low 0.587 Previous Weekly High 0.605 Previous Weekly Low 0.5899 Previous Monthly High 0.605 Previous Monthly Low 0.5847 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5905 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5891 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5881 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5847 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5825 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5937 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5959 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5993

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

NZD/USD drops below 0.5900 ahead of RBNZ rate decisionFollowing Monday's sharp decline, NZD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure on Tuesday and dropped to its weakest level in nearly three weeks below

NZD/USD remains on the defensive above 0.5900 ahead of the RBNZ rate decisionThe NZD/USD pair remains on the defensive above the 0.5900 area during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious ahead of the Reserv

Asia Day Ahead: USD/JPY Firm Despite Potential Intervention, NZD/USD at 3-Week LowUS Treasury yields continued with their ascent overnight, with the US 10-year yields at 4.8%. Aside, the VIX is at its four-month high, hovering just below its key 20 level.

NZD/USD recovers few pips from multi-month low’ lacks follow-through ahead of US dataThe NZD/USD pair attracts some intraday sellers on Wednesday and drops to a near four-week low, around the 0.5870 region after the Reserve Bank of New

NZD/USD holds positive ground above 0.5920 ahead of the US Jobless ClaimsThe NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers near 0.5935 during the early European session on Thursday. The downbeat US labor data exert some selling pressur

NZD/USD: Further losses unlikely above 0.5970 – UOBNZD/USD needs to clear the 0.5970 level to reduce the risks of further retracements, argue Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist