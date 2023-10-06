NZD/USD rebounds into 0.6000 as US Dollar falls back on NFP buzzer-beater

The NZD/USD is bounding higher as the US Dollar falls back on NFP data beats. Kiwi catches enough lift to tap the 0.6000 major level post-NFP. The Kiwi is now grasping to stay flat on the week. US economy adding 336K jobs, well above the forecast decline to 170K and easily beating the previous figure which was revised from 187K to 220K. US Nonfarm Payrolls soar by 336,000 in September vs.

The NZD/USD is bounding higher as the US Dollar falls back on NFP data beats. Kiwi catches enough lift to tap the 0.6000 major level post-NFP. The Kiwi is now grasping to stay flat on the week. US economy adding 336K jobs, well above the forecast decline to 170K and easily beating the previous figure which was revised from 187K to 220K. US Nonfarm Payrolls soar by 336,000 in September vs. 170,000 forecast With the US NFP barrelshot out of the way, markets are stepping away from the US Dollar (USD) to close out the trading week, and the NZD/USD has rebounded from Friday's low of 0.5923 and is now trading back slightly into 0.5980 after briefly tipping into the 0.6000 major handle. Markets will be rounding the corner into a sedate trading window next week, and meaningful data isn't expected until Wednesday's US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures as well as the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) which will be dropping their latest meeting minutes for investors to review. NZD/USD technical outlook The NZD/USD pinged 0.6000 following the US Dollar's broad-market fallback, sending the pair back into the week's opening bids. The pair has climbed 2.2% from the week's bottom near 0.5870, and the Kiwi is set to fall back heading into the Friday close. On the daily candlesticks the NZD/USD still remains firmly planted in consolidation territory, trading into the 50-day SimpleMoving Average (SMA) with the 200-day SMA firmly entrenched just north of 0.6150. September's bottom of 0.5846 still remains a key technical floor, but the pair is still well off recent highs, down 6.7% from July's peak into 0.6415. NZD/USD hourly chart NZD/USD daily chart NZD/USD technical levels NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.5989 Today Daily Change 0.0023 Today Daily Change % 0.39 Today daily open 0.5966 Trends Daily SMA20 0.5932 Daily SMA50 0.5967 Daily SMA100 0.6067 Daily SMA200 0.6171 Levels Previous Daily High 0.5969 Previous Daily Low 0.5906 Previous Weekly High 0.605 Previous Weekly Low 0.5899 Previous Monthly High 0.605 Previous Monthly Low 0.5847 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5945 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.593 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5925 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5884 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5862 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5988 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.601 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6051

