NZD/USD Price Analysis: Remains below two-week high amid modest USD strength

NZD/USD attracts some dip-buying on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through. A positive risk tone lends some support; resurgent USD demand caps gains. The technical setup supports prospects for a break through the 100-day SMA. ession. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6020 area, unchanged for the day, and just below a nearly two-week high touched earlier this Tuesday.

With oscillators on the daily chart gaining positive traction, the NZD/USD pair might then aim towards reclaiming the 0.6100 mark and extend the momentum to the 0.6125-0.6130 region, or the 50% Fibo. On the flip side, weakness below the 0.6000 mark is likely to find some support near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.5980-0.5975 region.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Corrects from 0.6000 as Middle East tensions triggers risk-off moodThe NZD/USD pair turns sideways below the psychological resistance of 0.6000 as tensions deepening in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas crisis hav

NZD/USD struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday bounce, remains below 0.6000 markThe NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers near the 0.5960 region during the Asian session on Monday and fills a modest weekly bearish gap opening, albeit

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further decline remains on the tableEUR/USD revisits the 1.0520 region following renewed downside pressure and following Friday’s climb to as high as the 1.0600 region. In case bulls reg

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains sideways around 149.00 despite Middle East tensionsThe USD/JPY pair consolidated in a narrow range of around 149.00 as investors remained baffled between supporting the US Dollar and the Japanese Yen a

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains subdued amid rising geopolitical tensions, bearish harami loomsAUD/JPY resumed its uptrend on Monday but failed to crack last Friday’s high of 95.55 due to a risk-off impulse, given the resurgence of fights betwee

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Remains subdued and oscillates above 0.8600 amid risk-off impulseThe EUR/GBP extended its losses to five straight trading days and hovers at around the September 28 swing low of 0.8629, amidst a risk-off impulse cou