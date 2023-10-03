NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends losses near 0.5900 after RBNZ decision

eserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decided to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.5%, as widely expected, which adds up the pressure on the Kiwi pair.

A firm break below the latter could influence the Kiwi bears to navigate the region around 0.5800 psychological level.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. EUR/USD remains under selling pressure around 1.0467 amid the stronger USD. The major pair holds below the 50 and 100-hour EMAs with the bearish RSI. The key support level is seen at the 1.0400-1.0410 zone; the first resistance level is located at 1.0550.

GBP/USD is seen consolidating in a narrow band near a multi-month low touched on Tuesday. The extremely oversold RSI on the daily chart holds back bearish traders from placing fresh bets. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlook supports prospects for an extension of the declining trend.

NZD/USD extends its downside below the mid-0.5900s, investors await RBNZ rate decisionThe NZD/USD pair remains under selling pressure below the mid-0.5900s after falling to hold above the 0.6000 barrier during the early Asian trading ho

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pillorying continues, Silver extends decline over 11%The XAG/USD continues to sag, crashing into the $21.00 handle as Monday see Silver prices extend declines kicked off in Friday's broad-market sell-off

XAG/USD Price Analysis: Extends losses toward support at $21.50 psychological levelSilver price continues to follow its downward trajectory, trading lower around $21.80 during the Asian session on Monday. The prices of non-yielding a

NZD/USD has reasonable poise heading into this week’s RBNZNZD/USD ended the week just shy of 0.60. Economists at ANZ Bank analyze the pair’s outlook. Moves of late have been very USD-centric Quarter-end rebal

NZD/USD flat-lines below 0.6000, US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech eyedThe NZD/USD pair consolidates below the 0.6000 mark after retracing from the seven-week highs of 0.6048 during the early Asian session on Monday. Trad

NZD/USD follows the downward path toward 0.5900, RBNZ policy decision eyedNZD/USD extends its losses on the second consecutive day, trading around 0.5910 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed