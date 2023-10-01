NZD/USD lacks firm intraday direction, remains below 0.6000 ahead of US ISM PMI/Fed's Powell

on. Spot prices currently trade below the 0.6000 psychological mark, though remain well within the striking distance of a nearly two-month high touched on Friday.That said, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), acts as a tailwind for the Greenback and caps the upside for the NZD/USD pair.

That said, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), acts as a tailwind for the Greenback and caps the upside for the NZD/USD pair. Investors seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and have been pricing in the possibility of one more lift-off by the year-end. Even the USPrice Index data released on Friday, which indicated that the underlying inflation moderated in August, did little to change the market view that the Fed will keep rates interest higher for longer.

A generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen undermining the US Dollar's (USD) relative safe-haven status and benefitting the risk-sensitive. The official Chinese PMIs released over the weekend showed that business activity in the manufacturing sector recorded growth for the first time in six months and the services sector remained in expansion territory during September. This, along with the passage of a stopgap funding bill to avert a US government shutdown, overshadows a slight disappointment from the private Chinese PMI prints and boosts investors' confidence.

The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrops hold back traders from placing aggressive directional bets around the NZD/USD pair and leading to subdued ragen-bound price action on the first day of a new week/month/quarter. Market participants now look to the release of the USManufacturing PMI, which, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might drive the USD demand. Apart from this, scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members, including Fed Chair

