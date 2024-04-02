NZD/JPY Pair Shows Slight Improvement on Hourly Chart

The RSI on the daily chart lies deep in negative terrain. Inidicators on the hourly chart are showing a slight improvement. The 20 and 100-day SMAs are about to complete a bearish crossover around 91.00. In Tuesday's session, the NZD/JPY pair is trading with a slight rise to 90.42, marking a 0.16% gain. Despite this, sellers retain dominance within the broader market scenario, hinting towards an entrenched bearish sentiment.
Encouragingly though, hourly data suggests the potential for short-term bullish corrections, indicating a touch of buyer resilience. On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a predominantly negative trend, remaining in the negative territory in the last sessions. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram reveals rising red bars, indicating a rising negative momentum. NZD/JPY daily chart Moving on to the hourly chart, RSI values are inclining more towards the positive side, with the recent readings registered at 5
