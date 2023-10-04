NZ field against England as ODI World Cup gets under way

New Zealand rested regular captain Kane Williamson (knee) and fast bowler Tim Southee (thumb) to give them more time to recover from surgery."We're going to have a bowl, it looks a reasonably good surface but hopefully later on when he get a chance with the bat, it gets better," Latham said.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Cricket World Cup picks up where it left off, with England against New ZealandFour years after combining to produce the most dramatic finish ever to a Cricket World Cup, England and New Zealand will meet again to open the 2023 edition.

Cricket World Cup picks up where it left off, with England against New ZealandMichael is a digital sports strategist for Bay Area News Group. The Denver-area native went to Arizona State's Cronkite School of Journalism and worked several years in Phoenix before coming to Northern California, mostly for the fish tacos.

Mental strength sets England apart at World Cup - VaughanEngland's mental strength and ability to grind out wins in high-pressure situations will give them the edge in their Cricket World Cup title defence, former captain Michael Vaughan said.

Stokes doubtful for England's World Cup opener, Brook may debutThe universe seems conspiring to fulfill Harry Brook's World Cup dreams and the 24-year-old is likely to make his tournament debut replacing Ben Stokes, who is nursing a minor hip injury, in Thursday's opener against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Stokes to miss defending champion England's Cricket World Cup opener against New ZealandNew Zealand has won the toss and sent England into bat in a 2019 final rematch to open Cricket World Cup. Both teams are missing key protagonists. Ben Stokes was the star for England in that epic finale four years ago but will miss the 2023 opener because of a hip strain. New Zealand is missing skipper Kane Williamson owing to insufficient recovery from his knee injury and Tom Latham will lead the lineup in his absence. New Zealand paceman Tim Southee, recovering from a thumb injury, is also unavailable for selection.

Cane back to lead much-changed New Zealand in last Rugby World Cup pool outingNew Zealand has changed nine of the starting side which crushed Italy for its last pool match with Uruguay on Thursday at the Rugby World Cup.