NYX Launches Limited-Edition SFX Makeup Collection for Halloween 2024

NYX Professional Makeup has a new limited-edition line of SFX makeup available just in time for Halloween 2024 . Featuring new products in vibrant hues, pieces from this collection are ideal for creating spooky, scary makeup designs for the forthcoming holiday.

Memorable reality TV “villains” star in the campaign for the new NYX Professional Makeup collection, with makeup designed to make them look like famous comic book and movie villains. NeNe Leakes, an alum of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” series, stars as Poison Ivy, while Pauly D. of “Jersey Shore” fame appears in the campaign in Joker makeup. Christine Quinn of “Selling Sunset” also appears in the campaign as Catwoman.

NYX’s new SFX line features body paint palettes, butter gloss metallics, and SFX face and body paint sticks. This limited-edition collection is designed for easy application and a smooth, matte finish. The cruelty-free and vegan makeup collection includes butter gloss metallics in “ice” and “blood” tones and up to seven different colors for face and body paint.

Here, see photos of the new products included in NYX Professional Makeup’s line of limited-edition SFX makeup.Image Credit: NYX Professional MakeupNYX Professional Makeup’s Limited-Edition Line of SFX Products Pauly D. as The Joker for NYX Professional Makeup Limited-Edition Line of SFX Products.Image Credit: NYX Professional MakeupNYX Professional Makeup’s Limited-Edition Line of SFX Products Whitney Adebayo as Freddy Krueger for NYX Professional Makeup Limited-Edition Line of SFX Products.

