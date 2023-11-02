NYT’s Kristof: Israel Thinks Creating Pain on Civilians Will Trickle to Government, Biden Should Restrain Them More

Kristof said, “President Biden, at this point, has just enormous resonance and popularity in Israel. I wish that he was using his political capital a little more forcefully to try to encourage Israel to allow fuel to get in to run generators in hospitals and to target Hamas more directly with fewer civilian casualties.”

He added that “everybody understands that Israel has to hit Hamas targets, and there is going to be some collateral damage. But it is happening at a level that it’s hard to see how this advances Israeli security when you have so many people who are losing their parents, who are losing their kids. I was interviewing one Gaza family who were in Jerusalem to get medical care.

He concluded, “I think that there certainly is discussion among Israeli officials about the last war with Hezbollah, and there was a sense that…the head of Hezbollah, that once he was hit that hard that he spoke — he said publicly that he wished that he had not actually engaged in that war. And I think that the lesson that Israel learned is, well, you can create enough pain on civilians, it trickles through to the government, and it will lead to more prudence beyond the road.

United States Headlines Read more: BREITBARTNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHINGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel pushes farther into Gaza, rejects cease-fireIsrael is continuing its advance into Gaza with tanks and soldiers, along with its relentless bombing campaign.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

LATIMES: What the U.S. is telling Israel about a Gaza ground invasion — and what Israel is hearingU.S. military advisors are taking ground-war lessons from Iraq to talks with Israel. Whether Israel will take the advice is unclear.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕

KSATNEWS: War plunged Israel’s agricultural heartlands into crisis, raising fears for its farming futureThe Israel-Hamas war has plunged Israel’s agricultural heartlands into crisis.

Source: ksatnews | Read more ⮕

WJXT4: War plunged Israel’s agricultural heartlands into crisis, raising fears for its farming futureThe Israel-Hamas war has plunged Israel’s agricultural heartlands into crisis.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more ⮕

SDUT: War plunged Israel’s agricultural heartlands into crisis, raising fears for its farming futureThe Israel-Hamas war has plunged Israel’s agricultural heartlands into crisis

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

WSJ: Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Says It Struck Jabalia Refugee Camp, Killing Hamas CommanderThe latest news on the escalating conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Source: WSJ | Read more ⮕