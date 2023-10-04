NYPD sergeant indicted for pummeling man in the face 13 times after asking cop to wear mask during 911 call

Scammers horrifyingly using AI to beg parents for thousands by mimicking their kid’s voiceAn NYPD sergeant punched a man in the face more than a dozen times last December while answering a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed child inside a Manhattan apartment, according to an indictment announced Wednesday.

Officer Christian Zapata, 36, of the Bronx, faces a third-degree assault charge for allegedly hitting the 43-year-old victim 13 times in less than nine seconds after the man had asked cops to put on facemasks on Dec. 7, 2022.

“Christian Zapata is charged with repeatedly punching a victim who posed no immediate danger or physical threat,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement announcing the indictment. Zapata was a sergeant in the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct — which serves the northeastern part of Harlem — when he and fellow cops responded to the apartment, Bragg said. headtopics.com

The unidentified victim allegedly asked officers several times to wear masks over their faces when they came inside.The victim tried to check on the child, but Zapata said he was interfering with the medical workers and cops would arrest him if he kept it up.“Another officer began backing the victim down the apartment hallway,” Bragg’s statement said.

“Though the victim was not posing any physical threat, Zapata allegedly stepped forward and punched the victim in the face and head more than a dozen times,” the statement continued.Zapata allegedly punched the 43-year-old victim 13 times in less than nine seconds after he had asked the officers to put on face masks. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Family of Deanna Cook, Woman Murdered During Botched 911 Response, Sues City [Updated][Update, 10:30 a.m. follows] On Aug. 19, worried family members arrived at Deanna Cook's home. It was a Sunday, and she hadn't showed up for church, which wasn't like her. When they arrived, they found Cook's two dogs running loose, barking frantically, and noticed water leaking form the garage. Their...

Brandi Glanville Reveals That Her Son Had To Call 911 For HerFormer 'RHOBH' star Brandi Glanville says that her son had to call 911 after she collapsed from the stress of her upcoming appearance on 'RHUGT.'

Is A 1,400 HP Porsche 911 Turbo Fast Enough To Beat A MotoGP Bike And F1 Car?This Porsche 911 Turbo now displaces 4.2-liters from its reworked twin-turbocharged six-cylinder

RHOBH's Brandi Glanville Says She 'Collapsed at Home,' Son Called 911Brandi Glanville says she’s dealing with a lot of ‘stress’ after collapsing at home and being rushed to the hospital

Porsche Making 911 S/T Buyers Lease Cars First To Stop Greedy FlippersAmerican buyers won’t take ownership until a year after first getting the keys to the limited-edition 60th anniversary 911

'Real Housewives' star Brandi Glanville hospitalized following collapse, son called 911Brandi Glanville revealed she was hospitalized Sunday after she collapsed at her home. 'The Real Housewives' star's son called 911, according to a social media post.