NYPD sergeant indicted for pummeling man in the face 13 times after asking cop to wear mask during 911 call

An NYPD sergeant punched a man in the face more than a dozen times last December while answering a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed child inside a Manhattan apartment, according to an indictment announced Wednesday.
Officer Christian Zapata, 36, of the Bronx, faces a third-degree assault charge for allegedly hitting the 43-year-old victim 13 times in less than nine seconds after the man had asked cops to put on facemasks on Dec. 7, 2022.
"Christian Zapata is charged with repeatedly punching a victim who posed no immediate danger or physical threat," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement announcing the indictment. Zapata was a sergeant in the NYPD's 32nd Precinct — which serves the northeastern part of Harlem — when he and fellow cops responded to the apartment, Bragg said.
The unidentified victim allegedly asked officers several times to wear masks over their faces when they came inside.The victim tried to check on the child, but Zapata said he was interfering with the medical workers and cops would arrest him if he kept it up.“Another officer began backing the victim down the apartment hallway,” Bragg’s statement said.
"Another officer began backing the victim down the apartment hallway," Bragg's statement said.

"Though the victim was not posing any physical threat, Zapata allegedly stepped forward and punched the victim in the face and head more than a dozen times," the statement continued.