NYPD Makes Drug and Gun Bust at House with Squatting Migrants

The NYPD recently made a drug and gun bust at a house where migrants were squatting. Police said they responded to a 911 call at the home for a person with a gun on March 27. When they arrived they say they found the gunman and several people, most of them migrants, living in the basement with guns and drugs. Surveillance video captured the moment cops rolled up on the house in the Bronx. 'Those guys have been next door for about six months, squatters.

Landlord is in the process of trying to get them out,' neighbor Alfred Munoz said. The discovery happened on Hull Avenue in the Norwood section of the borough, across the street from a school. Police sources said migrants from Venezuela were squatting in the basement -- seven men, a woman, and a child under the age of 10. 'I was surprised because this is a relatively quiet neighborhood. These people have been the noisiest, been there about six months,' Munoz said. Video also shows people being taken away in handcuffs

