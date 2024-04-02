NYPD arrests seven individuals in drug and firearm bust

The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested a group of seven individuals last week after discovering a basement apartment holding drugs and firearms. Police responded to calls of a person with a firearm in the Bronx and found Hector Desousa-Villalta, 24, nearby brandishing a firearm.

He fled to a basement apartment where officers followed and arrested him. Javier Alborno, 22, was also taken into custody after attempting to leave the basement with a firearm.

