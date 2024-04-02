NYPD arrests seven individuals in drug and firearm bust

The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested a group of seven individuals last week after discovering a basement apartment holding drugs and firearms. Police responded to calls of a person with a firearm in the Bronx and found Hector Desousa-Villalta, 24, nearby brandishing a firearm.
He fled to a basement apartment where officers followed and arrested him. Javier Alborno, 22, was also taken into custody after attempting to leave the basement with a firearm.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Woman arrested for assaulting police in Times Square brawl: NYPDWoman arrested for assaulting police in Times Square brawl: NYPD
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »
At least 2 injured after police shoot man who fired on officers in Brooklyn, NYPD saysAt least 2 injured after police shoot man who fired on officers in Brooklyn, NYPD says
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »
NYPD: Suspect connected to Park Slope bodega stabbing surrendered to policeNYPD: Suspect connected to Park Slope bodega stabbing surrendered to police
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »
NYPD officer, civilian shot during traffic stop in Queens, police sayNYPD officer, civilian shot during traffic stop in Queens, police say
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »
Man in critical condition after being shot by police in Queens: NYPDMan in critical condition after being shot by police in Queens: NYPD
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »
Driver involved in NYPD officer killing is hit with gun charges: policeDriver involved in NYPD officer killing is hit with gun charges: police
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »