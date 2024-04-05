Nyeka Arnold: A Leader in Austin's Community

Nyeka Arnold is a sixth generation Austin ite. Before they came to Austin , her family was enslaved just a few miles east of the city, in the cotton farming town of Webberville. It was her great-great-great grandfather, Rev. John Henry Winn, who founded St. John Freedom Colony in Austin in the early 1870s. Community leadership seems to run in the family – in 2021, still without a college degree, Arnold co-founded the nonprofit Healing Project.
That same year during Winter Storm Uri, she drove down Austin’s frozen roads in a white van, personally picking up more than 200 homeless Austinites and bringing them to warming shelters. Though Arnold’s family have been leaders in Austin longer than the University of Texas has existed, none have attended. For most of the university’s history it would’ve been impossible. UTArnold herself was 12 or 13 before she ever stepped foot on campus. It was a field trip to visit the Longhorns women's basketball team., and she was a Black woman,” she sai
Nyeka Arnold Austin Community Nonprofit Leadership University Of Texas Homeless Winter Storm Uri
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »
Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »
Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »
Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Hearst Newspapers buys two Austin magazines, creates new media companyThe Express-News' owner earlier launched Austin Daily, a newsletter and online product, and has now acquired Austin Monthly and Austin Home magazines
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »