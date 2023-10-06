NYC women should use spray paint for self-defense: influencer

Netanyahu tells Israel 'We are at war' after Hamas militants launch multi-front, unprecedented attackBiking NYC tourist bashed by baton-wielding man in daylight Central Park attackA social media influencer is urging New York City women to carry spray paint instead of pepper spray to defend themselves from attackers, amid a string...

Monique “Moe” Black, a 29-year-old fashion influencer Detroit native who regularly travels to the Big Apple for gigs, said a can of spray paint is more reliable and easier to get — and marks the perp so that cops know exactly who the bad guy is.

Moe Black argues a can of spray paint can be better than pepper spray for self-defense and is easier to get in New York.The idea came from her stepdad, a retired homicide detective for the Detroit Police Department. headtopics.com

“He was like, ‘You know, if you spray somebody in the face and then whack them over the head with it, you’re probably going to have enough time to run away,'” Black said.Moe Black says friends in New York City have to order pepper spray to a Jersey address in order to obtain it.

“I was in a domestic violence situation and I remembered your video,” the woman told Black. “I used spray paint and it gave me enough time to run out of my house and my neighbors were able to see me covered in blood and they called the police. headtopics.com

Others reached out from around the world, like in the UK, where many self-defense tools are prohibited.Pepper spray is legal to carry in New York, but cannot be shipped here legally. It can be ineffective if it blows back in the user’s face.“All my friends in the city order it to, like, an Amazon locker in Jersey City,” said Black.

“They should feel no sympathy,” Black said. “You have every right to do whatever you need to to survive. headtopics.com

