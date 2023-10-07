NYC teen hit with murder charge following vicious bus stabbing of rival

An investigation that included video surveillance found the boy stabbed Syles Ular, also 13, “about the body” on the S78 bus at Hylan Boulevard and Littlefield Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Friday, authorities said in a criminal complaint. Both boys go to nearby middle school IS 7.

The two teens were arguing on the bus and flashing gang signs at each other when the armed teen pulled a knife, cops said. The injured boy walked to the back of the bus and collapsed to the floor, according to police sources. The young suspect fled the vehicle and ran about three blocks, tossing the knife in the process. He was arrested nearby.The teen suspect’s family was outside the courtroom speaking with his lawyer after the hearing and grew angry when a reporter approached.

“This is not a solution right now,” Nakeia Ular told The Post from her Park Hill Avenue apartment when asked about her son’s death. “You want to be a support team, you need to get these children together. Have a blessed day.”An S made out of candles stood outside. Two posters hung inside bearing messages to the dead teen, whose nicknames E4S and #13 were also scribbled on the walls of the lobby. headtopics.com

“Rest in peace Syles I love you kid you didn’t deserve this,” one message read. “Love you lil bro I miss your energy,” another read. “Sleep in peace, my young demon,” said another.

