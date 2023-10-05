NYC subway shooter Frank James sentenced to rot in prison for wounding 10 in terrifying attack

Subway shooter Frank James pleads guilty for wounding 10 on packed train, hitting 10 people and igniting terror underground in April 2022 — will spend the rest of his days behind bars, a federal judge ruled Thursday.by Brooklyn federal Judge William F. Kuntz for the bloody April 12, 2022, attack that seriously injured subway commuters and petrified the city.

Prosecutors had asked for James to get 10 concurrent sentences of life imprisonment for the “careful and prolonged planning” that went into the attack, according to court papers.“My intention was to cause serious bodily injury to the people on the train,” James admitted at the time of the hearing.

James had traveled to Brooklyn from an Airbnb in Philadelphia and boarded the subway car with a smoke bomb, a gas mask and a Glock 17 handgun that he legally purchased in Ohio, prosecutors have said. headtopics.com

No one was killed in the attack — but 10 people were shot, including several others who suffered injuries from smoke inhalation or other injuries that occurred on the 36th Street station platform.U.S.

The cold-blooded creep, who denied that he had intended to kill people, had begun planning the attack as early as 2017, when he started collecting weapons, prosecutors have said., had left a digital paper trail detailing his plans for the attack. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Frank James, man charged in 2022 attack on NYC subway, to be sentencedNew York's source for breaking news and live streaming video online. Covering New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and all of the greater New York Area.

Frank James, man charged in 2022 attack on NYC subway, to be sentencedNew York's source for breaking news and live streaming video online. Covering New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and all of the greater New York Area.

Frank James, man charged in 2022 attack on NYC subway, to be sentencedNew York's source for breaking news and live streaming video online. Covering New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and all of the greater New York Area.

Frank James, man charged in 2022 attack on NYC subway, to be sentencedNew York's source for breaking news and live streaming video online. Covering New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and all of the greater New York Area.

Frank James, man charged in 2022 attack on NYC subway, to be sentencedNew York's source for breaking news and live streaming video online. Covering New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and all of the greater New York Area.

Frank James, man charged in 2022 attack on NYC subway, to be sentencedNew York's source for breaking news and live streaming video online. Covering New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and all of the greater New York Area.