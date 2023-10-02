NYC professor who threatened reporter with machete pleads guilty to menacing

Former professor pleads guilty to threatening reporters with machetecollege professor who threatened a reporter while wielding a machete in May, pled guilty in court on Monday to menacing.Her next court date is scheduled for May 15, 2024, which is intended to ensure Rodriguez complies with the terms of the plea agreement.

Shellyne Rodriguez leaves The Bronx County Hall of Justice after being sentenced to 13 months of behavioral therapy for menacing, Monday, October 2, 2023. Rodriguez threatened a New York Post reporter and photographer with a machete earlier this year

In May, Rodriguez was seen on video lunging from her apartment and into the hallway where she held a machete to veteran New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton's throat.

NY POST REPORTER THREATENED BY MACHETE-WIELDING PROFESSOR REACTS TO POSSIBLE PLEA DEAL: I WANT ‘HER TO CHANGE’ She is listed as an adjunct professor on the school’s website, which also says she is teaching a 3-credit sculpture class during the fall semester.

As part of the plea deal, 45-year-old Shellyne Rodriguez must complete 13 months of behavioral therapy.

NY POST REPORTER CONFRONTED BY MACHETE-WIELDING PROFESSOR SPEAKS OUT: SHE THREATENED TO ‘CHOP US UP’

Shellyne Rodriguez leaves The Bronx County Hall of Justice after being sentenced to 13 months of behavioral therapy for menacing, Monday, October 2, 2023. Rodriguez threatened a New York Post reporter and photographer with a machete earlier this yearIn May, Rodriguez was seen on video lunging from her apartment and into the hallway where she held a machete to veteran New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton’s throat.NYC PROFESSOR GETS NEW GIG TEACHING, MONTHS AFTER THREATENING REPORTER WITH MACHETE

Shellyne Rodriguez leaves The Bronx County Hall of Justice after being sentenced to 13 months of behavioral therapy for menacing, Monday, October 2, 2023. Rodriguez threatened a New York Post reporter and photographer with a machete earlier this yearAfter lunging at Fenton, Rodriguez followed him to the street, NYPD said, and chased him with a machete.

NY POST REPORTER THREATENED BY MACHETE-WIELDING PROFESSOR REACTS TO POSSIBLE PLEA DEAL: I WANT ‘HER TO CHANGE’

Shellyne Rodriguez leaves The Bronx County Hall of Justice after being sentenced to 13 months of behavioral therapy for menacing, Monday, October 2, 2023. Rodriguez threatened a New York Post reporter and photographer with a machete earlier this yearRodriguez has since been fired from Hunter College and now works at the Cooper Union School of Art, which is a private school in Manhattan.

She is listed as an adjunct professor on the school’s website, which also says she is teaching a 3-credit sculpture class during the fall semester., which she has accused of"executing a brutal trap for and assault on the protestors" during Black Lives Matter protest on June 4, 2020.

MACHETE-WIELDING PROFESSOR CHASES DOWN FAST FOOD AFTER ARRAIGNMENT FOR MENACING REPORTER

Shellyne Rodriguez at the Bronx County Hall of Justice in New York, New York on Monday, June 26, 2023. Rodriguez is charged with three misdemeanors – fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing – as well as menacing, which is categorized as a violation.The protest was in response to George Floyd’s murder by then-Minneapolis police officers.

At the time, NYC had an 8 p.m. curfew in place. Fifteen minutes before the curfew was enacted, Rodriguez claimed the NYPD trapped them and would not let them leave.

"At around 8 p.m., the police then began a brutal physical assault on the protesters, beating them with fists, batons and bicycles; deploying pepper spray; and employing similar violence," the federal lawsuit says. About 250 people were allegedly arrested that night, including Rodriguez, and the NYPD allegedly held them in tight quarters during the height of the

The NYPD denied the accusations in court filings last March. The case continues to wind its way through the judicial system.

