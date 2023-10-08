NYC pro-Palestine rally splits Democrats over Israel

Pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Times Square and through Midtown Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8. 2023, | Jason Beeferman/POLITICONEW YORK — A pro-Palestinian rally Sunday in Times Square endorsed by the city chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America ensnared prominent party members amid widespread condemnation of the event.
“The Squad” members, which includes members of Democratic Socialists and who have long supported Palestinians, were knocked by Republicans and some members of their party for not noting Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks., formerly known as Twitter.
The New York Democratic Socialists of America is the largest chapter of the national organization, but it did not appear to organize the rally. No leading DSA members were seen in attendance. Bowman condemned the violence, but did not call for a ceasefire and noted Palestinians’ protest against Israel’s 16-year-long hold on Gaza. headtopics.com
Rep. Cori Bush, (D-Mo.) a Democratic Socialist, was more critical of Israel than some of her colleagues. “But we are going to monitor to make sure that people do it in a peaceful way. They’re going to be, I’m sure, pro-Israel organizers as well, and we’re going to make sure that people abide by the law.”
The group began in Times Square where they were met by dozens of pro-Israel protesters, but then marched east toward the Consulate General of Israel, where a concurrent rally in support of Israel was taking place. headtopics.com
The NYPD barricaded the scene, about a block away from the consulate, preventing the two groups from clashing.
