NYC mom with suspected Munchausen syndrome by proxy busted for poisoning 4-year-old: cops

Tajahnae Brown, 23, was charged Friday with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child for allegedly making 190 trips to various providers seeking the unnecessary drugs for her 4-year-old, officials said. The deeply troubling ordeal began May 2, when Brown brought her then-3-year-old daughter to Montefiore Medical Center, claiming the child was on seizure medication and needed more, police said.

“She made repeated statements that the child needed the meds that got the staff to administer more doses,” a police source said.Before long, the staff realized the girl had “toxic levels” of the drugs in her blood, cops said.Hospital staff informed Brown of the obvious overdose and took the child off the medication, cops said. headtopics.com

The young girl then continued to stay with her mother at the hospital, where her drug levels went down but then spiked again, cops said. During that time, Brown appears to have continued to “discretely administer the meds to life-threatening levels,” the source said. An investigation determined the mom had made 190 trips to various providers to get her child the same excessive, harmful, drug prescriptions, cops said.

