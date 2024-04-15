NYC Mom Fined $50 for Son Using Bathroom in Playground

Earlier this month, NYC mom Michiko Sasaki and her son, Kobe, were enjoying the Battery Playscape, a playground in Manhattan's Battery Park City when Kobe received nature’s urgent call."It was an emergency," Sasaki said, noting that he had also used the bathroom prior to leaving home. "He needed to go again."They ran to a small building adjacent to the playground and saw a door that appeared to be an out-of-order restroom.

But the worst part may have been their editorial comments that she said came along with it. "‘Oh, your son can’t go to the bathroom beforehand?’" she recalls them saying. "He said, ‘You need to learn to monitor your son’s bathroom cues.’"She called it "extremely rude and mean.""Verbally, I would say, abusive."Turns out what she thought was a closed bathroom is actually park offices.

NYC Mom Fine Son Bathroom Playground Restaurant

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado’s popular free school meals program faces a $50 million shortfall, jeopardizing local food grantsColorado’s new voter-approved universal free school meals program is already tens of millions of dollars short, jeopardizing some of the auxiliary programs tied to the ballot measure as lawmakers s…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Usually $130, this Arlo wired video doorbell is on sale for $50Get more protection for your home with the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell, which is available from Amazon for an affordable $50 following an $80 discount.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Report: MGM Grand Now ‘Owns’ Bruno Mars After He Racked Up $50 Million in Gambling DebtSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Bruno Mars Reportedly In $50 Million Of Debt With MGM Casino After Assuming Cocktails Were ComplimentaryLAS VEGAS—Now in the eighth year of his long-term residency at the resort, pop star Bruno Mars reportedly owes the Park MGM $50 million after having assumed since 2016 that the casino cocktails were complimentary.

Source: TheOnion - 🏆 724. / 51 Read more »

Bruno Mars Reportedly Owes MGM Resorts $50 Million for Gambling DebtsAccording to a NewsNation source, Mars “owes millions to the MGM (from gambling). (MGM) basically own him.”

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Bruno Mars Allegedly Owes $50 Million To MGM CasinoIf true, couldn't be me.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »