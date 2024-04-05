NYC Mayor Offers Texas Governor Complimentary Stay at Migrant Shelter

New York City Mayor Eric Adams hopes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will see how the city has managed the migrant crisis by offering him a complimentary stay at a migrant shelter . Adams' comments came before Abbott's trip to the city, where he has bussed thousands of migrants over the years.

Adams plans to show Abbott the humanitarian response and relief centers that have provided temporary housing for migrants.

