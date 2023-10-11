NYC Mayor Adams says Hamas must be ‘disbanded and destroyed’ during Israel vigil

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had harsh words for Hamas as thousands of New Yorkers, interfaith leaders and elected officials gathered Tuesday to support Israel at a Manhattan vigil and rally and to denounce Hamas the terrorist group.

'NO MERCY': PRO-ISRAEL SUPPORTERS GATHER IN BOSTON COMMON, CALL FOR HAMAS TO BE DESTROYED One such rally was organized by the NYC chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and drew immediate rebuke from Democrats and Republicans. Demonstrators at the rally burned and stomped on an Israeli flag and taunted Israel supporters with an image of a swastika.

NYC protest rally for Palestinians blames Israel for deadly Hamas attack amid retaliatory airstrikes in GazaSupporters of Israel and the Palestinians faced off Monday in another protests in New York City as war wages in the Middle East after a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas.