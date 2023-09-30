NYC man sues ex for breaking joint custody, keeping dog in NJ

James Alexander wants $50,000 damages from former girlfriend Monica Lakhaney, whom he says agreed to joint custody of their pooch, Teddy, on alternating months. A Brooklyn man wants to sic the courts on his ex to keep her from taking their precious Pomeranian to New Jersey.

James Alexander wants at least $50,000 in damages from former girlfriend Monica Lakhaney, whom he says agreed to joint custody of their pooch, Teddy, on alternating months.

The pair adopted the pup in October 2018, said Alexander, 33, in a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit he filed this week against Lakhaney, 33. They paid $750 for the 10-pound pooch, but the Williamsburg man, who works in finance, said in court papers that he “overwhelmingly took [on] the burden of caring for Teddy’s medical, mental, social, and financial needs.”

The couple broke up in August 2021, deciding to share Teddy, who spent one month with Alexander before spending the next with Lakhaney, of Murray Hill in Manhattan. The arrangement was fine until Sept. 17, when Lakhaney allegedly told Alexander “she was unilaterally ending the agreement, and that she was moving to New Jersey,” he said in legal papers. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

We found last-minute tickets to the Giants-Seahawks game for under $50The Big Blue need you this Monday at MetLife.

2024 Kia EV9 pricing revealed: Three-row EV starts in the mid-$50,000sKia has announced the base price of its 2024 EV9 three-row electric crossover. Ready for a rear-wheel drive family hauler with electric power?

Billionaire's 25,000 wine bottles go to auction for up to $50 million combinedAbout 25,000 wine bottles owned by a billionaire will become available in a planned auction series, and their collective sales are expected to bring in an eye-popping amount.

Reviewers Are Obsessed With These 33 Products Under $50 And We Refused To Gatekeep ThemYou can basically put this hot honey on anything and your food will be a 10/10.

I’m Buying These 5 Under-$50 Fall Pants Ahead of Amazon’s October Prime DayPrime Big Deal Days 2023 is happening soon, but you can already shop some of the best fall pants on Amazon for under $50 ahead of the October Prime Day. Shop Levi’s, Hudson, and more for up to 74 percent off.

27 Pieces Of Cute Fall Decor That Are Under $50Fall decor at this price is practically free. Just ask girl math.