NYC high school placed on lockdown, 2 firearms and BB gun found: cops

‘Rust’ production company had lawyers on set within ’30 to 60 minutes’ of fatal shooting: prosecutorMom accidentally kills daughter while trying to shoot stray dog attacking cats
Gun-toting man busted trying to see Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers returns with a rifle after posting bail A Manhattan high school was placed on lockdown when a student passed off his dad’s gun to a classmate Friday afternoon — and investigators later recovered two firearms and a BB gun, according to cops and a local lawmaker.
The male student was inside the bathroom at Independence High School on 10th Avenue near West 56th Street in Hell’s Kitchen when he forked over the weapon to another student, cops said. Meanwhile, the school was locked down as all students were scanned to determine who had the gun, cops said. headtopics.com
“A decision is made on the scene to evacuate the school and do a reverse scanning to find this firearm,” he said. “When they do the reverse scanning, they ultimately find the firearm we’re looking for — and they find a second firearm on a different student and they find an imitation pistol on a third student.
A Manhattan high school was placed on lockdown when a student passed off his dad’s gun to a classmate Friday afternoon.The school was still being thoroughly searched for any additional firearms on Friday night, Chell said. headtopics.com