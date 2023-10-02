NYC first in US to offer ‘on demand’ abortion kits by phone, virtual appt.

But the new telehealth-video appointments and abortion care will be covered like any other service, so patients with insurance may need to make a co-pay.“Last year, an activist Supreme Court undermined almost 50 years of settled law by overturning Roe v. Wade, but New Yorkers know that access to safe, legal abortion care is the cornerstone of public health, and we will not stand idly by as these attacks on women continue,” Adams said in announcing the expanded access to abortion.

"In New York City, we will never stop fighting for a woman's right to choose the care that is right for them, and we will never stop working to make abortion care more accessible to all New Yorkers. Telehealth abortion care allows the people in our lives to make the choices they need privately and safely, so that they can decide what is best for them and their futures. This is about protecting the ability for women to control their own bodies, their choices, and their freedoms," Hizzoner said.the Abortion Access Hub that confidentially refers callers to abortion care and rolled out no-cost medication abortion at the city's sexual health clinics.

But the new telehealth-video appointments and abortion care will be covered like any other service, so patients with insurance may need to make a co-pay.

If patients cannot afford to pay for the service or are uninsured, Virtual ExpressCare will provide care and connect patients to trained financial counselors who can help them enroll in health insurance coverage or financial assistance through NYC Care, Medicaid, and Medicare, with per-visit fees as low as zero, depending on patients’ income and family size.

“Last year, an activist Supreme Court undermined almost 50 years of settled law by overturning Roe v. Wade, but New Yorkers know that access to safe, legal abortion care is the cornerstone of public health, and we will not stand idly by as these attacks on women continue,” Adams said in announcing the expanded access to abortion.“In New York City, we will never stop fighting for a woman’s right to choose the care that is right for them, and we will never stop working to make abortion care more accessible to all New Yorkers. Telehealth abortion care allows the people in our lives to make the choices they need privately and safely, so that they can decide what is best for them and their futures. This is about protecting the ability for women to control their own bodies, their choices, and their freedoms,” Hizzoner said.the Abortion Access Hub that confidentially refers callers to abortion care and rolled out no-cost medication abortion at the city’s sexual health clinics.

